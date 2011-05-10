Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:22 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Mega Neighbohood Garage Sale Slated for Saturday

More than 20 households in the Mountain View School area will participate

By Michael O’Shea | May 10, 2011 | 5:44 p.m.

The weekend garage sale has been a mainstay of just about any neighborhood in any community for as long as neighborhoods and communities have been around. It’s no different in the Santa Barbara area.

And there are people — call them regulars, stuff addicts, pros or less flattering terms — who spend literally every weekend combing these manifestations of the old saying, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.” For them, and even for those of us who admit to an occasional curious foray into the cast-off belongings of people we don’t even know, there is one Saturday of every year that stands out as the day of the not-to-be-missed-or-I-might-miss-out-on-something-I-can’t-live-without “Sale of Sales.”

The annual multi-household Mountain View School Neighborhood Garage Sale has been around for 10 years and always includes participation from at least 20 households.

The event is organized each year by the mother-daughter Realtor team of Marie Sue Parsons and Stephanie Young.

“We love organizing it each year, meeting new people and doing a little shopping of our own,” Young said. “And now that I have my own child, I’m always looking for gently used toys and children’s clothing, and I always find wonderful stuff.”

Speaking of organized, that’s what shoppers will have to be with 20 or more stops to cover in four hours. Those wanting to make every stop will have only about 10 minutes per location. Armed with the following list of participants’ addresses and a Google map, the most determined shoppers might have a chance.

The 2011 Mountain View School Neighborhood Garage Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the following addresses:

782, 786 and 1077 Cambridge Drive
1134 Camino Manadero
1274 Camino Meleno
1483 Camino Rio Verde
5512 Cathedral Oaks Road
993 Crown Ave.
970 and 972 N. Kellogg Ave.
867, 1129 and 1145 N. Patterson Ave.
5365 Paseo Orlando
5350 Paseo Rio
1060 Randolph
5414 and 5422 Throne Court
960, 990 and 1001 Via Bolzano
5641 Via Messina

— Michael O’Shea is a Santa Barbara-based writer and communications consultant.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 