Meghan Gesswein: Being an Adult Is No Day at the Beach

During my last pregnancy, as I was sitting on an exam table nervously awaiting an ultrasound, I happened to look up at the monitor above me. All of my information was on the screen in some sort of weird doctor code, and as I scrutinized it I noticed that it said that I was 31 years old. I thought about this for a bit and then looked at my husband and said, “I’m 31?!”

I had completely forgotten how old I was. I didn’t feel as if 31 was too old or too young, I was just ... surprised by it. I mean, when did that happen? It seemed so grown up.

I don’t always feel that way, and I have to sometimes remind myself that I am, in fact, an adult. That I have a husband and three children. I have a mortgage. I have bills and credit card debt and a car payment, a checking account and savings accounts, and a life insurance policy. I have all the stuff that goes along with being an adult, yet I still manage to forget that the title applies to me.

I remember my dad used to say to me, after I had consumed a 12,000-calorie meal, “When you’re an adult, your metabolism is going to slow down and you aren’t going to be able to eat like that anymore.” My teenage self thought “Whatever, Dad,” but he was right.

I can’t drink as much as I used to and still be able to hop out of bed the next morning. My clothes fit me in completely different ways than they used to. I lie awake at night worrying about my children and finances instead of what to wear to class tomorrow and whether my skin will clear up before the big date I have coming up.

I miss the days of waking up in the morning and not having anything that has to be done that day. Beach, pool, friend’s house, mall. The possibilities were as endless as I was carefree. Being stressed out about math homework or a petty fight with a girlfriend sounds like a cake walk now.

Having said that, I wouldn’t ever want to go back to that place in life. Being an adult might not always be all it’s cracked up to be, but I get to live the carefree lifestyle vicariously through my children.

And I wouldn’t want it any other way.

— Meghan Gesswein is a stay-at-home wife and mom to three young boys. A New York transplant, she has lived in Santa Barbara for the last 14 years. She writes on her personal site, MeghanGWine, and is a staff writer and special events editor for the online magazine Curvy Girl Guide. She is often sarcastic and her work should be read with a sense of humor. And also a cocktail. You can follow her on Twitter: @MeghanGWine, friend her on Facebook or reach her at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .