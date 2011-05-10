Relive the ‘50s at Page Youth Center’s Swing ‘N’ Spring Sock Hop

The Page Youth Center, in partnership with the Goleta Valley South Little League, will be rockin’ back to the ‘50s with its Swing ‘N’ Spring Sock Hop from 5:30 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, May 14.

What better place to relive the fun of the 1950s than at the Page Youth Center gymnasium, where girls in poodle skirts and boys in leather jackets will be rockin’ out to the tunes of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Everly Brothers and — oh, yes! — Elvis Presley.

Santa Barbara’s own Brawlin’ Betties will be serving cocktails on roller skates in their cutest Mel’s Drive Inn uniforms, and attendees will enjoy a 1950s special floor show and fabulous ‘50s dinner, dance to King Bee and partake in a sizzilin’ auction with the chance to win the $2,000 grand prize.

Sponsors for the evening include Fairview Car Wash, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Airbus, MarBorg Industries, Peritus Asset Management and Investec.

Tickets for the evening are $125 per couple. It’s an evening of fun — and all for the kids!

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.