Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:13 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Relive the ‘50s at Page Youth Center’s Swing ‘N’ Spring Sock Hop

Saturday's festivities will include special food, drinks, music and more

By Wana Dowell for the Page Youth Center | May 10, 2011 | 9:10 p.m.

The Page Youth Center, in partnership with the Goleta Valley South Little League, will be rockin’ back to the ‘50s with its Swing ‘N’ Spring Sock Hop from 5:30 to 10 p.m. this Saturday, May 14.

What better place to relive the fun of the 1950s than at the Page Youth Center gymnasium, where girls in poodle skirts and boys in leather jackets will be rockin’ out to the tunes of Chuck Berry, Little Richard, The Everly Brothers and — oh, yes! — Elvis Presley.

Santa Barbara’s own Brawlin’ Betties will be serving cocktails on roller skates in their cutest Mel’s Drive Inn uniforms, and attendees will enjoy a 1950s special floor show and fabulous ‘50s dinner, dance to King Bee and partake in a sizzilin’ auction with the chance to win the $2,000 grand prize.

Sponsors for the evening include Fairview Car Wash, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Airbus, MarBorg Industries, Peritus Asset Management and Investec.

Tickets for the evening are $125 per couple. It’s an evening of fun — and all for the kids!

— Wana Dowell is development director at the Page Youth Center.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 