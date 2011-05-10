Trial Date Pushed Back a Week for Suspect in Simpson Slaying

The trial against Adrian Robles now is scheduled to get under way July 26

The trial date has been pushed back to the end of July for the primary suspect in the fatal stabbing of Robert Simpson at Arroyo Burro Beach.

Adrian Robles, 20, pleaded not guilty to murder and street terrorism charges in the April 15, 2010, death of Simpson, a 44-year-old Santa Barbara man.

According to testimony during the preliminary hearing, the stabbing was preceded by an argument between Simpson and his friends, and Robles and three companions. It escalated into a physical fight between Simpson and Rudy Gallegos, after which Robles allegedly stabbed Simpson in the neck, according to testimony.

Santa Barbara police officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies testified at the preliminary hearing before Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer and defense attorney Steve Balash.

Authorities said evidence shows Robles was on parole and an active member of a Westside street gang at the time of the crime.

Simpson, an avid surfer who lived on the Mesa, had no gang affiliation and didn’t appear to have any relationship with Robles or Gallegos before the day of the stabbing, testimony revealed.

Dozer said Robles’ jury was pushed back one week in case the Robert Ibarra murder case takes longer than expected.

Of Robles’ three companions on the day of the stabbing, two are charged in connection with Simpson’s murder, including 18-year-old Vanessa Ochoa and 19-year-old Brittany Weiler, who pleaded no contest as an accessory to murder but has not yet been sentenced. Gallegos is a witness for the prosecution.

Robles’ trial will begin July 26 and is expected to last 10 to 15 days, Judge Brian Hill said.

