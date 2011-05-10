Santa Barbara Conference to Focus on Elder Abuse Prevention

Registration is required for the May 26 event at SBCC

The Santa Barbara County Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention Council and the Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST), in recognition of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, is sponsoring a conference titled “Safeguarding Our Elders and Dependent Adults from Abuse.”

Police officer Robert Galletta from Beaumont will speak about “Transient Criminal Groups & Elder Abuse and Fiduciary Fraud.” Patrick Arbore, Ed.D., director of the Institute on Aging in San Francisco, will discuss “The Impact of Depression, Suicidal Ideation, Substance Abuse and Other Addictions on Elder Abuse.”

‘The goal of this conference is to provide an understanding of the factors contributing to abuse, how to handle the situation if one suspects fiduciary abuse/scams and the relationships among depression, suicide, substance abuse and other addictions and self neglect,’ said Lorrie Le Sage, victim advocate with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office.

‘Congressional testimony by actor Mickey Rooney recently focused national attention on elder abuse,’ said Jeanne West, FAST coordinator. ‘Mr. Rooney recently shared that, ‘No one ever thinks they will be in this position in their lifetime, but statistics are staggering, and they paint an unsettling picture. It is an unbelievable reality that often sneaks up on your without warning.’”

The abuse prevention conference will be held at SBCC’s FeBland Auditorium from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, May 26. Pre-registration is required, and the fee is $25 per person. CEUs are also available at an additional cost.

To secure the registration information and form, click here for the website of the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.

For more information, call the Area Agency on Aging at 805.925.9554.

— Joyce Ellen Lippman represents the Central Coast Commission for Senior Citizens.