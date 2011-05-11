Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:07 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School District Eliminates PSAT Funding

But the board votes to continue to provide the ACT test for all sophomores

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 11, 2011 | 3:55 a.m.

The Santa Barbara School District voted Tuesday night not to pay for universal PSAT testing next year.

The district spent $60,000 to administer the ACT college readiness test to all sophomores and the PSAT test to all juniors at the three high schools. In reality, not all students were tested, though the intent was to make both tests mandatory for the first time.

The ACT provides an earlier, more comprehensive way to evaluate students, according to administrators from San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools.

With the board’s vote, the ACT will continue to be given to all 10th-graders at cost of $15,000. Mandating the pre-SAT test was a first for the district, since it’s typically taken by high-performing students and evaluates Advanced Placement class potential.

Davis Hayden, the district’s director of research, evaluation and technology, said female students outperformed male students in every area of the tests.

Board president Annette Cordero voted against the motion and pushed the board to keep both tests regardless of the financial burdens facing the district.

Member Monique Limon also voted against the rest, saying undergraduate admissions staff may not prefer one test to the other, but the PSAT (and subsequent SAT) is more widely used in California. ACT scores are typically converted to SAT scores on applications, she said, adding that the tests are intended to prepare students for college admission.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 