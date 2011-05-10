Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:31 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Names 2011 Board of Directors

Margot Dement of the Museum of Art will serve as president

By Jennifer Goddard for the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association | May 10, 2011 | 12:29 p.m.

Margot Dement
Margot Dement

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association recently announced its 2011 board of directors.

For 2011, Margot Dement, human resources manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, serves as president. Cherie Welsh of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden serves as membership vice president, Mona Duval of The Territory Ahead is resources vice president, Carolyn Grimes of Moss Motors Ltd. is the professional development vice president and Julia Hardcastle-Leitch of Volt Workforce Solutions is the marketing vice president.

These five directors will lead SBHRA in maximizing opportunities for professional development and business networking with the membership. The board also includes Sheri Griffith of Apple One and Diana Lovan of Cottage Health System as past 2010 co-presidents, Kristina Kiefer of Cottage Health System as treasurer, and Cherie Cerise, PHR-CA, MBA as secretary. Other new officers include committee chairs leading 10 groups.

Before her SBHRA presidency, Dement was vice president of professional development and president-elect in 2010 and co-chair for the Professional Development Programs Committee in 2009. She has 19 years of experience in the human resources field in the nonprofit, medical device and software development industries.

At the Museum of Art, her responsibilities cover, as part of the executive office, employment practices, benefits and compensation administration, compliance and training, employee relations and policy development.

Dement received a bachelor of arts degree with a major in psychology and a minor in business from Antioch University in 1993. In 1996, she earned a certificate in human resources management from UCSB. She also is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Other SBHRA news includes a highly anticipated Future Leaders Networking Event in mid-June to solicit HR professionals interested in joining the group as association members and as board members, as well as the launch of the association’s new website.

SBHRA formed in 1956 to exchange information, stay current in the HR field and promote professionalism. Today’s membership includes more than 300 HR professionals from Goleta to Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association is a professional organization comprised of human resource practitioners in the areas of employment, compensation, benefits, EEO, organizational development, employee-labor relations, training and development. Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 