Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Names 2011 Board of Directors

Margot Dement of the Museum of Art will serve as president

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association recently announced its 2011 board of directors.

For 2011, Margot Dement, human resources manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, serves as president. Cherie Welsh of the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden serves as membership vice president, Mona Duval of The Territory Ahead is resources vice president, Carolyn Grimes of Moss Motors Ltd. is the professional development vice president and Julia Hardcastle-Leitch of Volt Workforce Solutions is the marketing vice president.

These five directors will lead SBHRA in maximizing opportunities for professional development and business networking with the membership. The board also includes Sheri Griffith of Apple One and Diana Lovan of Cottage Health System as past 2010 co-presidents, Kristina Kiefer of Cottage Health System as treasurer, and Cherie Cerise, PHR-CA, MBA as secretary. Other new officers include committee chairs leading 10 groups.

Before her SBHRA presidency, Dement was vice president of professional development and president-elect in 2010 and co-chair for the Professional Development Programs Committee in 2009. She has 19 years of experience in the human resources field in the nonprofit, medical device and software development industries.

At the Museum of Art, her responsibilities cover, as part of the executive office, employment practices, benefits and compensation administration, compliance and training, employee relations and policy development.

Dement received a bachelor of arts degree with a major in psychology and a minor in business from Antioch University in 1993. In 1996, she earned a certificate in human resources management from UCSB. She also is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management.

Other SBHRA news includes a highly anticipated Future Leaders Networking Event in mid-June to solicit HR professionals interested in joining the group as association members and as board members, as well as the launch of the association’s new website.

SBHRA formed in 1956 to exchange information, stay current in the HR field and promote professionalism. Today’s membership includes more than 300 HR professionals from Goleta to Carpinteria.

The Santa Barbara Human Resources Association is a professional organization comprised of human resource practitioners in the areas of employment, compensation, benefits, EEO, organizational development, employee-labor relations, training and development.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.