Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Fees May Rise Next Year

The city's proposal includes a rewards program for frequent golfers, and lower costs to attract youths and county residents

The Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department has lost many positions and programs in the past few years, so its funding is likely to remain stable going forward, staff said Monday night.

The Santa Barbara City Council discussed the Parks & Recreation budget during one of the many public workshops at City Hall and will make final budget decisions in June for the 2011-12 year.

For the Golf Fund within that department, the Golf Advisory Committee and staff recommend fee changes for the Santa Barbara Municipal Golf Club, because of more aggressive competition by the formerly bankrupt Glen Annie Golf Club.

Parks & Recreation Director Nancy Rapp proposed raising greens fees and implementing a rewards program for frequent golfers, while lowering fees for youth players and county residents in an attempt to get more regular players out to the course.

She said prices are still competitive with local courses, with 18 holes on a weekday costing $34. She added that the department operates with a structural deficit since it costs more per round in maintenance than is brought in by fees.

The next budget workshop will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday in the Council Chambers at City Hall and will detail the 2011-12 budget for the airport, waterfront and solid waste departments. City Hall is located at 735 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

