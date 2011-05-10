Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:29 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Shayne Horan Named New Head of Laguna Blanca Lower School

He brings a strong background in education and administration

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | May 10, 2011 | 2:49 p.m.

Shayne Horan
Shayne Horan

Laguna Blanca School Headmaster Paul Slocombe has announced the appointment of Shayne Horan as the new head of Lower School.

Horan will be moving to Santa Barbara this summer from Houston, Texas, where he is the head of Lower School at the Fay School, an independent school for pre-kindergarten through fifth grade.

“I am thrilled that Shayne is joining our team, and I would like to thank all of our parents, faculty and board members who played integral roles throughout the worldwide search process,” Slocombe said.

Horan has a strong background in education and administration, and discovered his passion for education while earning a bachelor’s degree, cum laude, in elementary education from Saint Leo University in Tampa, Fla. After earning his master’s in educational administration, he began teaching in a number of different environments, from private to public schools, and gained knowledge and experience in varying grade levels and subject matters.

Horan’s first formal educational experience was as a third-grade teacher. Wisdom in hand, he moved quickly to school administration, becoming the founding head of The Woodlands Academy Preparatory School, a private K-12 independent school.

During his tenure, he collaborated with the board chair on the land acquisition and development of a 72,000-square-foot, K-12 state-of-the-art educational facility. He also headed the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Accreditation Team.

Horan approaches education with open arms, welcoming collaboration and relationship building at every level, believing that together, “these relationships can create a path for guiding a child to a successful future. I believe in challenging students to reach beyond what they believe is possible, while simultaneously cultivating their curiosity, self-confidence and personal growth.”

Through his leadership roles and enthusiastic outlook on administrative and educational collaboration, Horan will be a dynamic addition to Laguna Blanca School.

Horan is eager to explore and advance the school’s vibrant educational programs while preserving its strong academic reputation.

“The opportunity to join a close-knit community, where education of the whole child is the primary focus, is an educator’s dream,” Horan said. “It is an honor and privilege to join this remarkable community, and I look forward to meeting everyone.”

Horan will replace Susan Naretto, who has served as the head of Laguna Blanca’s Lower School since 2004.

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.

