Suspect Flees After Armed Robbery at Goleta Gas Station

A man reportedly points a gun at the clerk and two customers inside the Winchester Canyon Road station

By Drew Sugars for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department | May 10, 2011 | 3:38 p.m.

Goleta police are investigating a reported armed robbery Monday night at a gas station on Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta.

A clerk at the gas station called 9-1-1 shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday to report that he had been robbed moments before at the business near the off-ramp of Highway 101 northbound.

The clerk reported that a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and mask covering his face entered the store through the rear door, pointed a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded money. The clerk complied, giving the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash.

During the exchange the suspect also pointed the gun at two customers who were inside the business. The suspect then left on foot, heading eastbound.

Several Goleta police officers and Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies responded. They searched the area, but were not able to locate the subject.

The suspect is described as a white male, early 20s, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 7 inches in height, 130 to 150 pounds and brown eyes. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue khaki pants and a white cloth wrapped around his face.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

