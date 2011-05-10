UCSB Summer Camps Program Marking Its 30th Anniversary

The UCSB Summer Camps program will celebrate its 30th anniversary in June, when it welcomes local children and their families to campus to swim, surf, kayak and enjoy other outdoor activities.

In 1982, when the day camp opened, it was one of the first programs of its kind in Santa Barbara County. Over the years, it has grown in response to community interests. Today, it offers 10 weeklong sessions beginning June 13 for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Activities include swimming, gymnastics, a rope adventure course, field games, arts and crafts, and more.

“It has been both gratifying and rewarding to be part of such a wonderful program that has grown in popularity over the many years of the camp’s existence,” said Ray Robitaille, director of summer camps at the UCSB Recreation Department. “The tremendous community response speaks loudly, demonstrated by the tens of thousands of campers that have been in attendance. Still, there continues to be a growing need for programs such as ours to provide physical activities for our children during the summer months.”

The popular Surf and Kayak Camp, which was directed by surfer and musician Jack Johnson when he was a UCSB undergraduate, will run from June 13 through Aug. 9. It will be held at Campus Point and taught by certified lifeguards.

The Recreation Department will also offer a Junior Lifeguards Program, a Swim Tune-up Clinic and swimming lessons. Summer family memberships are available at the state-of-the-art Recreation Center with two outdoor pools, a weight room, cardio equipment, a climbing wall and a gymnasium.

To register or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3913.