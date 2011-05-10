Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:20 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Summer Camps Program Marking Its 30th Anniversary

Offerings include Surf and Kayak Camp, Junior Lifeguards, swimming lessons and more

By UCSB | May 10, 2011 | 5:56 p.m.

The UCSB Summer Camps program will celebrate its 30th anniversary in June, when it welcomes local children and their families to campus to swim, surf, kayak and enjoy other outdoor activities.

In 1982, when the day camp opened, it was one of the first programs of its kind in Santa Barbara County. Over the years, it has grown in response to community interests. Today, it offers 10 weeklong sessions beginning June 13 for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Activities include swimming, gymnastics, a rope adventure course, field games, arts and crafts, and more.

“It has been both gratifying and rewarding to be part of such a wonderful program that has grown in popularity over the many years of the camp’s existence,” said Ray Robitaille, director of summer camps at the UCSB Recreation Department. “The tremendous community response speaks loudly, demonstrated by the tens of thousands of campers that have been in attendance. Still, there continues to be a growing need for programs such as ours to provide physical activities for our children during the summer months.”

The popular Surf and Kayak Camp, which was directed by surfer and musician Jack Johnson when he was a UCSB undergraduate, will run from June 13 through Aug. 9. It will be held at Campus Point and taught by certified lifeguards.

The Recreation Department will also offer a Junior Lifeguards Program, a Swim Tune-up Clinic and swimming lessons. Summer family memberships are available at the state-of-the-art Recreation Center with two outdoor pools, a weight room, cardio equipment, a climbing wall and a gymnasium.

To register or for more information, click here or call 805.893.3913.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 