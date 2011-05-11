Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Hosts Luncheon for ‘Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers’

Family and friends gather to celebrate the 10th annual Mother's Day event

“Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers” was the theme for the 10th Annual Mother’s Day Luncheon and fundraiser presented by Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

More than 300 guests gathered at the elegant beachside Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Montecito last Friday to celebrate the spirit of motherhood and support the community service of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

The nonprofit organization has provided quality and comprehensive home health and hospice care to patients in Santa Barbara County for more than 100 years.

The morning began with a silent action on the Coral Casino patio overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Guests mingled and viewed a wide assortment of auction items up for bid ranging from a variety of fine wines, spa certificates, specialty jewelry, sculptures and sports memorabilia.

During the luncheon, guests were asked to pause for a moment of silence by hospice chaplain and Rev. Cheryl Donkin.

“Let’s give thanks and honor the mothers who have inspired us,” Donkin said.

Guest speaker Chris Toomey paid tribute to his late mother, Constance Toomey Smith, who raised seven children.

“My mother was a mentor and a sportswoman, courageous and loving,” Toomey Smith said. “She was the mother of all mothers.”

Caryn Schall, Dawn Saglio and Janny Gothro sang a special Mother’s Day song to honor their mother, Maryan Schall. Maryan Schall also delighted the crowd when she returned the favor and rose to the podium herself and sang a melody of love and appreciation for her children.

The luncheon included a live auction hosted by Paul Clay, who presented a Caribbean cruise getaway, a three-day stay at the Mauna Lani Bay Resort in Hawaii and a private tour of the Ronald Reagan Ranch. The auctions raised $185,000.

Michelle Martinich, board chairwoman of Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, gave a special thanks to the following sponsors, organizations and special guests for their support of the event.

Red Rose Sponsors: Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree and the Wood-Claeyssens Foundation.

White Rose Sponsors: Cox Communications, Stan and Roberta Fishman, Alan Porter, and Dick and Maryan Schall.

Pink Rose Sponsors: Brown & Brown Insurance, Montecito Bank & Trust, MarBorg Industries, Cottage Health System, Venoco Inc., CKE Restaurants Inc., Bob and Margo Feinberg, Julianna Friedman, Joyce and Fred Lukas, Peter and Judy Murphy, Bobbie and Ed Rosenblatt, Chris Toomey, the James Scheinfeld Family Foundation and the Volentine Family Foundation.

Yellow Rose Sponsors: Jane and Norm Habermann, the Hutton Parker Foundation, Bob and Barbara Kummer, Mark and Chris Levine, Northern Trust Bank and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

