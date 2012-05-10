Celebrate Moms All Month Long at Bacara Resort & Spa

One day simply isn’t enough time to recognize the mothers in our lives for all they do, so at Bacara Resort & Spa we’re dedicating the entire month of May to moms everywhere.

Treat mom to the best Mother’s Day Brunch in town at Miró. Menu highlights include waffles, custom omelets and eggs Benedict, deviled eggs with smoked salmon and caviar, savory farmers market salads, an irresistible cheese and charcuterie station, fresh seafood, a carving station with pepper crusted prime rib and salmon en croute, and much more.

To make the day extra special, Bacara is setting up a “Kids Kitchen” station where they can prepare made-to-order pancakes for their moms and deliver with a personalized bouquet of flowers.

Mother’s Day Brunch will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $85 for adults and $42.50 for kids age 12 or younger.

Pampering mom continues at the Spa at Bacara. Throughout the month, melt away mom’s stress and indulge (and join!) her in a variety of treatments guaranteed to do the trick. Our Healing Stone Therapy Massage, Beautiful Bacara Facial and Brown Sugar Body Polish make for perfect Mother’s Day gifts, and all Bacara spa treatments are available at the special rate of buy one, get one half off for Mother’s May (Monday through Thursday only).

Make it a full spa day! With purchase of a treatment, mom will enjoy full access to all the Spa has to offer, from eucalyptus steam room and sauna to the 3,500-square-foot fitness center.

Finally, Bacara is bringing Afternoon Tea back just in time for Mother’s May. “Sip” back and savor a sophisticated afternoon tea, beginning this Saturday, May 12. Relax in Bacara’s sweeping lobby and indulge in a Bacara-style tea tasting and live entertainment.

Afternoon Tea includes three flights of teas from all across the globe, expertly moderated by Bacara’s tea master. Each tea poured will be paired with a gourmet food-tasting course to complement the unique characteristics of each tea. Guests can enjoy decadent bites such as smoked salmon and caviar, citrus crab and tarragon salad tea sandwiches, fresh fruit tarts, mini velvet cupcakes and freshly baked scones with lemon curd, preserves and honey.

Bacara’s Afternoon Tea is $35 per person and will be served every Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m., beginning this Saturday through the end of May.

For more information about Mother’s May happenings at Bacara Resort & Spa and to make reservations, click here or call 805.968.0100.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Bacara Resort & Spa.