Crash of Moped Leads to Arrest of SB Man on DUI Charge

CHP says Michael Pfeil, 51, suffered minor injuries in the accident on the Carrillo Street offramp from Highway 101

A 51-year-old Santa Barbara man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence Thursday after crashing his moped on the Carrillo Street offramp from Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Michael Pfeil was driving his 2010 Kymco moped on the offramp at about 1:50 p.m. when he drifted off the roadway and collided with the metal guard rail, said CHP Officer Jeremy Wayland.

Pfeil was thrown from the bike, over the guardrail, and landed on the ground, Wayland said, adding that the moped ricocheted of the guard rail and came to rest on the offramp.

Pfiel, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries, and was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment, Wayland said.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, Wayland said, which led to Pfeil’s arrest.

No other vehicles were involved, Wayland said.