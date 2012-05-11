Crews Respond to Late-night Vegetation Fire in Solvang

Blaze was reported in a creekbed near Alamo Pintado Road and Dermanak Road

Santa Barbara County fire crews responded to a vegetation fire late Thursday night in Solvang.

The blaze, which was burning in a creekbed, was reported at about 10:30 p.m., and was in the vicinity of Alamo Pintado Road and Dermanak Road, according to county fire dispatch.

Initial reports indicated firefighters quickly got the upper had on the blaze, but that it would require extended mop-up.

There were no reports of structures threatened or injuries, and no acreage estimates were immediately available.

Check back for updates as they become available.

