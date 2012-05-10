DAWG, Leadership Santa Barbara County Complete Dog Yard, Mural Projects

Leadership Santa Barbara County and the Dog Adoption and Welfare Group have completed the dog yard revitalization process and mural painting project.
We are inviting the community and media to join us at our ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday.
The ceremony will be held at the DAWG Shelter, 5480 Overpass Road in Santa Barbara.
Help us support DAWG as well as celebrate the successful completion of our project. Come see just how much we were able to accomplish.
— Justin Berman represents Leadership Santa Barbara County.