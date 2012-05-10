‘Badly Decomposed’ Body Found Off Bike Path Near UCSB Dormitory

Investigators are working to ID the body and determine the cause of death

A “badly decomposed” body was discovered by a maintenance worker Thursday morning on the UCSB campus.

Sgt. Rob Romero with the UCSB Police Department told Noozhawk that the worker spotted the body about 9:45 a.m. in dense brush about 100 yards off a bike path east of the Santa Catalina dormitory.

The path spans between the dormitory and the Santa Ynez Apartments, and the surrounding area is filled with tall vegetation. It’s not clear at this time how long the body had been in the area.

“What we’re doing right now is trying to ID the body and cause of death,” Romero said, adding that it is not yet known whether the body is male or female. “We don’t see any signs of foul play. We don’t feel that the public or campus is in any danger.”

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office was also on the scene, and officials were seen loading the body into a coroner’s office van around 1 p.m.

