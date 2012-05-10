Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:37 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Foundation for SBCC Kicks Off Running Start 2 Program

The program, the first of its kind in the nation, reaches out to high school students not planning to attend college

By Candice Nyholt for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College | May 10, 2012 | 10:51 p.m.

The Foundation for Santa Barbara City College has announced the expansion of an innovative program serving high school students who would otherwise be unlikely to pursue a college education.

A private reception was held Wednesday night to announce the launch of Running Start 2.

Running Start 2 is an expansion of SBCC’s Running Start Program. In addition to the six-week summer program, Running Start 2 will provide select high school graduates without plans to attend college — many without plans at all — with scholarships for tuition, books, tutoring, college orientation, academic counseling and guidance through the registration and financial aid application processes — for one full year, so these students have all the tools they need to complete their first year successfully, and in turn, have a higher likelihood of completing college.

Through Running Start, program coordinators identify and recruit high school seniors whose grades and test scores reflect their ability to succeed, but who are unaware of the benefit of higher education.

Running Start 2 is the first program in the nation of this type of innovation that supports students throughout the year with a plan to improve the rate of student success. The Foundation for SBCC has dedicated $750,000 to run the program for five years. Fundraising for Running Start 2 was spearheaded by foundation board secretary Kandy Luria-Budgor, who recruited a team of “Angels” to support the expanded program.

Angels may take a more active role with the program’s students and create partnerships and strategies that will help support student success, such as teaching leadership and life skills. Angels who attended the reception includes Ann Towbes, Kandy Luria-Budgor, Victoria Mann Simms, Claudia Lapin, Sarah Jane Lind, Maryan and Dick Schall, Phyllis Mozilo and Ron Gallo (through the Santa Barbara Foundation).

Wednesday evening’s festivities were hosted by Giovanni Sherwyn, owner of Giannfranco’s Trattoria in Carpinteria. Giovanni is a graduate of SBCC, a Foundation for SBCC scholarship recipient several years ago, and one more example of a student who was able to succeed because of support provided by the Foundation for SBCC.

— Candice Nyholt is a publicist representing the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College.

