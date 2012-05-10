Orcutt Man Arrested on Drug, Domestic Violence Charges

Sheriff's investigators say Rory Michael Drummond, 37, is suspected of an assault April 27

A 37-year-old Orcutt man arrested Thursday is facing domestic-violence and drug charges, according to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s detectives and members of the department’s Special Enforcement Team combined to arrest Rory Michael Drummond at a home on the 3500 block of Drake Drive around 5:30 a.m., said sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars.

Drummond is suspected of an assault during a domestic-violence incident at the same address on April 27, and of texting threats to the victim’s phone, Sugars said.

Detectives believed Drummond had several weapons inside the residence, so the arrest was deemed “high risk” and the Special Enforcement Team, the equivalent of a SWAT team, was brought in.

He was arrested without incident, and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, controlled substance paraphernalia, and two replicas of semi-automatic rifles and a replica shotgun, Sugars said.

Detectives booked Drummond into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, felony criminal threats, felony possession of a controlled substance, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and removing a safety marking on a replica firearm, Sugars said. Bail was set at on $50,000.

