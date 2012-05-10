Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:35 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Pledge of $350,000 Moves Goleta Ice Skating Rink Closer to Reality

Donation from local attorney Christina Djernaes and the Kind World Foundation puts the capital campaign within $1 million of its goal

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | May 10, 2012 | 11:36 p.m.

An organization pushing for the construction of an ice rink in Goleta has received a $350,000 gift, putting it within $1 million of its capital campaign goal.

The Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association announced this week that Santa Barbara attorney Christina Djernaes and the Kind World Foundation made a gift of $350,000. 

Djernaes became a member of the association last year, and made another large gift at that time, but recently contributed a second amount. Djernaes, who has two school-age children, grew up skating at the Ice Patch on the Mesa as a teen.

With the recent contribution, the association has now raised more than $4 million for the facility, which would be built on Santa Felicia Drive, adjacent to Girsh Park and the Camino Real Marketplace.

The association said the gift also provides for an after-school homework center, conceived by Djernaes as a place where ice skaters will have resources and a quiet place to concentrate on school work when they aren’t skating.

“We are very lucky to have Christina and Kind World Foundation involved in our effort to build an ice rink for the entire community,” GSBISA President Kathy Mintzer said in a statement. “Their gifts, which now total $600,000, have been a key in helping to move the campaign forward.”

The group has been accumulating funding for the project, and the City of Goleta pledged $250,000 in December toward construction.

The group is scheduled to break ground later this year.

Click here to donate to the effort.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

