Rolling Pet Vet of Santa Barbara to Celebrate Grand Opening

The winner of the Vet Star Contest will also be announced during Monday's ribbon-cutting at Elings Park

Rolling Pet Vet, a new premier mobile veterinary hospital, will celebrate its grand opening in Santa Barbara with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 14 at Elings Park in the Capello picnic area.

The concept for this innovative business grew from founder Christine Gardner’s volunteer work with the national organization Best Friends Animal Society and from her own experience as a multiple pet owner.

“My love for animals drove me to start Rolling Pet Vet,” she said. “I have three dogs, and I know firsthand that a visit to the vet can be stressful and inconvenient for both pets and their owners. Rolling Pet Vet is devoted to providing low-stress quality care for your pet at your doorstep 24-7.”

The Rolling Pet Vet mobile hospital is equipped with a state-of-the art examining room, including a dental unit, digital X-ray machine, a wet table and a separate surgical suite that enables the vets to perform a variety of surgical procedures onsite.

Beyond medical assistance, Rolling Pet Vet provides a comprehensive set of services that offer individualized support through every stage of pet-ownership, be it selecting the right pet, daily walks, grooming, training, pet sitting or dealing with bereavement.

Mayor Helene Schneider will be on hand to cut the ribbon and kick off the celebrations. The event will include tours of the Rolling Pet Vet vehicle, refreshments, a raffle and the 2012 Pet Vet Star Contest winner awards presentation.

The Pet Vet Star Contest, which launched in April, asks the public to choose one dynamic duo, pet and owner, to star in the Pet Vet commercial and to be showcased on the mobile unit. Short one-minute videos of the finalists and their pets are posted online. Viewers are asked to rate each of the finalists on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Click here to cast your online votes for the contestants. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

For more information about Rolling Pet Vet, click here or call 805.350.1399.

— Christine Gardner is the founder of Rolling Pet Vet.