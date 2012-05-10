Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:41 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Stefanie Davis Joins SBB&T Private Wealth Management Group

The private client advisor previously worked for the Foundation for SBCC

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | May 10, 2012 | 5:19 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust is pleased to announce that Stefanie Davis has joined the Private Wealth Management group as a private client advisor.

Stefanie Davis

In her new role, she will be responsible for marketing SBB&T Wealth Management services and working with clients in an advisory capacity.

Davis will be located in the Montecito Village office at 1483 East Valley Road and will report to Greg Sanford, director of sales.

Prior to joining SBB&T, Davis was the director of marketing and communications for the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College. She has an extensive background in the nonprofit sector, having served as executive director for the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Museum and Library and assistant vice president for external affairs at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. From 1989 to 1995, she worked closely with President Ronald Reagan and first lady Nancy Reagan at both the Reagan Presidential Foundation and the Reagan Presidential Library and Museum, where she hosted high-profile guests and world leaders visiting the library.

She began her career in the White House Press Office as an advance representative and moved from there to serve as a congressional liaison officer for the U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Affairs Division.

“Stefanie’s extensive background in high-profile organizations is surpassed only by her strong interpersonal skills and attention to detail,” said Leo Hamill, SBB&T Private Wealth Management director. “We are fortunate to have a person of her caliber join our team, and our clients will certainly benefit from her expertise.”

Davis lives in Santa Barbara and is very active in local community organizations. She serves on the board of Old Spanish Days and the R.I.T.A. Women’s Group, and volunteers regularly at Transition House, where she was named Volunteer of the Year in 2008.

Davis received her bachelor’s degree in economics from USC.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

