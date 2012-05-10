Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:43 am | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Writer, World Traveler Pico Iyer to Appear at Lobero Theatre

The author will engage in conversation with newspaper travel editor Don George on May 16

By Jane Highstreet for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse | May 10, 2012 | 6:59 p.m.

Pico Iyer, author of The Man Within My Head, The Open Road and The Global Soul, will hold an electrifying conversation with Don George, the travel editor for the San Francisco Chronicle and Examiner, beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 at the Lobero Theatre.

The topics of their conversation will include travel, being unplugged from technology and being a global citizen.

Pico Iyer

Born in Oxford, England, in 1957 to parents from India, Iyer grew up between Southern California and England. He was educated at Eton, Oxford and Harvard universities.

He is the author of eight works of nonfiction, including Video Night in Kathmandu (cited on many lists of the best travel books), The Lady and the Monk (finalist for a Los Angeles Times Book Award) and The Global Soul. He has also written the novels Cuba and the Night and Abandon.

For a quarter-century, he has written for more than 150 newspapers and magazines around the world. Iyer has been an essayist for Time magazine, while also writing on literature for The New York Review of Books, on globalism for Harper’s, and on many other topics for venues from The New York Times to National Geographic.

His 2008 book, The Open Road, describing more than 30 years of talking and traveling with the Fourteenth Dalai Lama, came out in a dozen countries and was a bestseller across the United States. His most recent book, on Graham Greene, hauntedness and fathers — The Man Within My Head — came out earlier this year. Iyer currently resides in Japan.

Don George

George is the editor of Recce: Literary Journeys for the Discerning Traveler and has served as the global travel editor for Lonely Planet Publications and as the travel editor for the San Francisco Examiner and Chronicle and Salon.com. He has published eight books, including Travel Writing, A Moveable Feast, Lights, Camera … Travel!, Tales from Nowhere and The Kindness of Strangers.

To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.963.0761. Student admission is $10 and regular admission is $20.

— Jane Highstreet is the media and special events coordinator for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

 

