City of Goleta Receives ‘Best in Category’ Award for Roundabout

The City of Goleta received a Best in Category award for the roundabout at Los Carneros and Calle Real from the American Public Works Association-Central Coast of California Chapter.

The award was given in the category of Transportation Projects under $5 million.

Capital Improvement Program Manager Rosemarie Gaglione attended the APWA Awards luncheon to accept the award on the city’s behalf.

The city’s contractor, Granite Construction, built the roundabout last summer, and completed it on time and under budget. Wallace Group designed the project, which was funded through a combination of sources including Goleta Transportation Improvement Program (GTIP), State, Local Partnership Program (SLPP) grants, Measure A and Regional Surface Transportation Program funds.

This is the second award the city has received from APWA. Last year the city’s Cathedral Oaks Overcrossing and Overhead Replacement Project won a Best in Category award for projects over $10 million.

Click here for a short video of the project over the 16 weeks. Additional information and project photos can be found on the City’s Capital Improvement Project website by clicking here.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.