Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:35 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Opera Theatre Presents ‘The Barber of Seville’

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | May 11, 2013 | 1:09 a.m.

Benjamin Brecher directs UCSB Opera Theatre's production of The Barber of Seville.
Benjamin Brecher directs UCSB Opera Theatre’s production of The Barber of Seville.

The UCSB Opera Theatre presents its new production of Gioachino Rossini’s The Barber of Seville this weekend.

Directed by Benjamin Brecher with musical direction by Christopher Rountree, lighting by Paul Sahuc and costumes by Skip Stecker, the opera stars Helena von Rueden (Rosina), Mary Rose Go (Rosina), Bryan Lane (Count), Keith Colclough (Don Basilio) and Mark Covey (Figaro).

The Barber will be performed again at 3 p.m. Sunday in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall (Music Building).

The Barber of Seville has a fantastically exciting Overture, an immortal hymn of self-importance (Figaro’s “Largo al factotum”), and a terrifyingly nimble coloratura aria (Rosina’s “Una voce poco fa”) — the butchering of the latter by the Susan Alexander character in Citizen Kane making for one of the most harrowing scenes in American cinema.

But these highlights, impressive as they are, don’t explain the opera’s continued — and continuous — popularity. Rossini was, above all, an entertainer, and while he could write a solo aria with the best of them, he was a specialist in creating the musical equivalent of the social chaos of commedia dell’ art. The ensembles are what make this opera a perpetual hit, and Rossini’s special genius is for writing these social storms with a kind of abtract precision — while following, at the same time, the trail of one beautiful melody after another. The Barber, whatever else it is, is never boring.

Tickets to The Barber of Seville are $15 for general admission and $7 for students. They can be purchased at the door or online by clicking here.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). The opinions expressed are his own.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 