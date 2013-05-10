Online Registration Under Way for Goleta Valley Heritage Tree & History Tour

Online registration ends soon for the 12th annual Goleta Valley Heritage Tree & History Tour from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

Online registration is available by clicking here, with reservations (including lunch) at only $40 per person, plus a great offer for students at only $5. RSVPs can also be made by emailing [email protected] or calling 805.685.7910.

This once-a-year event includes sites this year that we have never been to before. We’ve obtained exclusive permission for a one-time-only visit to these Goleta Valley treasures.

Our itinerary includes:

» A light lunch at noon in the Goleta Valley Community Center courtyard, surrounding the nation’s champion Australian Willow and an opportunity to speak with tour guides Jerry Sortomme (professor emeritus at SBCC Horticultural Department) and registered consulting arborist Ken Knight

» Walking tour of the Sister Witness Tree, the nation’s champion Sycamore tree in an area not currently open to the public.

» Walking tour of the Bishop Ranch century-old farmhouse and grounds with 100-year-old specimen trees (not open to the public).

» Walking tour of Bragg Organic Farm, combining century-old walnut trees with widespread new plantings of apple orchards (limited public access).

» Walking tour of Arroyo Hondo (historical preserve from the days of the first European settlements).

» Drive-bys of Sexton House Historical Grounds, UCSB’s newly-designated heritage Oak tree, and other sites along the way.

The tour will be conducted in a luxury air-conditioned vehicle provided by sponsor Santa Barbara Airbus.

The tour is sponsored by Goleta Valley Beautiful and the Goleta Valley Historical Society.