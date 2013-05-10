Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:54 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Nurturing Body, Brain and Curiosity: An Outdoor Classroom Conference for Early Childhood Educators

By Dean Zatkowsky for the Orfalea Foundation | May 10, 2013 | 2:19 p.m.

Early childhood educators will gather at Dos Pueblos High School in Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 18 for a rich array of interactive and energizing workshops hosted by the Outdoor Classroom Project and the Orfalea Foundation.

Workshops will focus on enhancing environments, programming, and practices as supported by state-of-the-art brain research. Early childhood professionals will have a unique opportunity to acquire enhanced skills for cultivating and sustaining outdoor programs that promote vibrant health from being outdoors and support the development of a lifelong love of learning.

Participant Tracks

» New to the Outdoor Classroom (Track 1)

» Experienced, on track to becoming Demonstration and Recognized sites (Track 2)

» Staff from Outdoor Classroom Demonstration and Recognized sites (Track 3)

The full-day program includes a welcome keynote presentation, three workshop sessions, a light healthy breakfast, lunch, afternoon snack, handout and resource package, closing session, display room, raffle prizes, and certificate of completion for six hours of professional development credit.

Workshops

» Introduction to the Outdoor Classroom: Why, What and How (Track 1)

» Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo & LA Demonstration Site Network Panel Presentation: The Benefits of Becoming and Being a Recognized or Demonstration Site (Track 2)

» Directors Conclave for Recognized & Demonstration Sites:  Sharing Experience and Using the Benefits of Being in the Network (Track 3)

» Non-Directors Conclave for Recognized & Demonstration Sites:  Enhancing your Outdoor Classroom Demonstration or Recognized Site (Track 3A)

» Gardening with Young Children Including Infants

» New Adventures in Learning with Mud

» Teaching Math and Science Outdoors

» Fostering Teacher Engagement with Children and Activities Outdoors

» Cultivating a Reggio-Inspired Outdoor Classroom

» Learning with Nature

» Safe as Necessary: Designing Challenging Outdoor Spaces for Children

» Utilizing Living Creatures in your Outdoor Curriculum

» Infant and Toddlers Outdoors!

» Communication: The Foundation of Relationships

The conference will be held from ?8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. ??Registration, media display viewing, product sales, networking and a light healthy breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m.

Dos Pueblos is located at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta, with the parking entrance on Cathedral Oaks Road. Free parking. Registration and the welcome keynote presentation will be held in the Elings Auditorium.

Click here for more information and to register, or contact Linda Palkovic or Lynn Farwell? at 626.296.1770 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

Fees

» $25 for early childhood educators, agencies, organizations and our collaborating partners in Santa Barbara County

» $25 for staff from Demonstration and Recognized Site Centers in San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties

» $75 for early childhood educators, agencies, organizations outside of Santa Barbara County

— Dean Zatkowsky is the communications manager for the Orfalea Foundation.

