Santa Barbara Village in Need of Volunteers to Help Local Seniors

Local nonprofit Santa Barbara Village, which helps local seniors stay independent and living in their own homes as they age, is in urgent need of volunteers to help its members in a variety of ways.

“Just a little of your time can make a big difference in someone’s life,” says Naomi Kovacs, executive director of Santa Barbara Village. “Even something that seems so simple, like help changing a light bulb or preparing a meal, or getting a ride to an appointment, can make all the difference to someone.”

“Volunteering isn’t just for our members, it really is also for our volunteers, who enjoy it and who also benefit from it,” said Dan Wozniak, membership and volunteer coordinator.

Kovacs added: “Many of our volunteers say they feel that they’re ‘paying it forward’ by volunteering with us. They know they’ll need help when they get older, and hope that people will be there to help them when they need it.”

Imagine wanting to stay independent as you age, and having to give up your driver’s license. How will you get around? What if the difference between staying in your home versus moving into a facility was simply getting a helping hand with some of the tasks of daily living and home upkeep that many younger people take for granted? What if by simply offering a helping hand with some basic tasks, you could make that difference for someone?

Santa Barbara Village is seeking volunteers to help its members with things like giving rides to appointments and events, assisting in grocery shopping, performing simple household chores, providing friendly social visits and calls, taking walks and more.

People who are interested in volunteering or in finding out more about the opportunity to do so are invited to a special volunteer recruitment event from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 20 at 524 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara. Light refreshments will be provided.

For those who are interested in volunteering but are unable to attend this event, individual sessions can be scheduled with Santa Barbara Village’s volunteer coordinator.

All volunteers must be age 18 or older and pass a criminal background check. Volunteer drivers must also pass a DMV check and provide proof of auto insurance coverage.

To RSVP or to set up an individual session, contact Dan Wozniak of Santa Barbara Village at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.729.5038.

— Naomi Kovacs is executive director of Santa Barbara Village.