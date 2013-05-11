Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 9:23 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Business

Local Businesswomen, Students Honored for Their Spirit of Entrepreneurship

Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation recognizes eight professionals as well as student winners of SBCC's New Venture Challenge

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | May 11, 2013 | 2:53 a.m.

Eight local businesswomen were transformed from notable nominees into awardees Friday evening during the 2013 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards.

The enterprising women, who accepted awards amid applause, hugs and handshakes, rose to the top of a pool of 24 finalists and more than 70 nominees during the third annual dinner event, hosted by the Spirit of Entrepreneurship Foundation at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort.

All of the female finalists were given full recognition for their entrepreneurial spirit, as well as local high school and college student winners of Santa Barbara City College’s Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge competition.

“Tonight, you’re going to get to see two awards ceremonies,” said Cathy Feldman, board chairwoman and CEO of the foundation.

“Right now it’s not a level playing field,” she said of why women were being honored. “We are honoring women who have succeeding. They are all winners.”

Lynda Weinman, co-founder and executive chairwoman of lynda.com, served as the mistress of ceremonies, noting the courage necessary to take on your own business venture.

“You’re making the decision that you’re going to be responsible for something,” Weinman said. “It takes a lot of guts.”

The honorees were all smiles, some choking up as they accepted their awards and telling touching stories of risk-taking and ladder-climbing.

Lynda Weinman, co-founder of lynda.com, serves as the mistress of ceremonies for Friday night's 2013 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
Lynda Weinman, co-founder of lynda.com, serves as the mistress of ceremonies for Friday night’s 2013 Spirit of Entrepreneurship Awards. (Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)

Winners of the 2013 awards categories included Ali Bauerlein of Inogen (medical/science/technology); Susanne Chess of Fine Fabrics of Santa Barbara/Force Fins (retail/wholesale/manufacturing); Joy Kelly of Juice Plus (beauty/fitness); Barbara Klein of Accrued Benefit Administrators (professional services); Jill Latham of Vibrant Earth Juices (emerging business); Melissa Marsted of Lucky Penny Press (communications/media/publishing); Kathy Odell of Annovium Products (Rock Star: life achievement); and Alethea Tyner of Friendship Tours World Travel (hospitality/tourism).

Click here for a list of all 24 nominees.

Melissa Moreno, director of SBCC’s Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, handed out $15,000 in prizes to student winners, who gave short business pitches to attendees in 60 seconds or less.

Moreno said she was grateful for the support of those in attendance, since all proceeds from the awards dinner would go toward cash prizes for future winning student entrepreneurs.

“Your presence here could not be underestimated,” she said. “Thank you everybody for supporting our students.”

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 