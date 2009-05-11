Arraignment Postponed for Suspect in Double Homicide

Corey John Lyons will be back in court on June 1

The arraignment for Corey John Lyons, the suspect in a double homicide in Santa Barbara last week, was postponed Monday.

At the request of both the defense and the prosecution, Superior Court Commissioner Edward De Caro continued Lyons’ arraignment to June 1.

Lyons is accused of murdering his brother, attorney Daniel Patrick Lyons, 55, and his wife, attorney Barbara Lorene Scharton, 48.

Police believe that the motive for their shooting deaths stems from a lawsuit over the construction of the couple’s home in the Mesa area. Corey Lyons was involved in the construction, which is said to have cost three times more than the original estimate.

