Commentary: A Community Hero With a Heart of Gold

Goleta's Nancy Gold leaps into action again during the Jesusita Fire to help the special-needs community

Fires, earthquakes and other disasters bring out our worst fears and can spur some of us into heroic action. Thanks to everyone in the community who sprung into action to take us through these alarming and difficult times.

Many of the services we take for granted come from circumstances or tragedies we’ve personally experienced. Kudos and gratitude to everyone who contributed over the years to develop myriad well-organized lifesaving and recovery services we experiences living through the Jesusita Fire.

Nancy Gold is one community member whose personal experience from previous disasters spurred her into action to promote the need to develop and provide necessary services at emergency shelters for the special-needs population. Gold, a mother of three children with special needs, was required to evacuate her family during the Jesusita Fire and last summer’s Gap Fire.

Gold was passionate about getting assistance for the special needs community and the elderly during these times of crisis. She called, wrote letters, sent e-mails, rattled doors, begged and finally got through to a couple of people who made a commitment to provide these kind of services during disasters.

Because of her diligence, the UCSB shelter had a full staff of county doctors, nurses, therapists, aides, equipment, medical transportation, etc. She knows that “this support system most likely would have a few kinks to work out,” but is pleased with the progress the city and county personnel have made to prepare for the population of special-needs community members.

She applauds the progress: “If we have to be evacuated, I call a number and they will send out medical transportation for Jacob, and a person to assist us in getting all of his equipment to the shelter, and will also help us to set up there along with the rest of my family.”

Jacob, her youngest child, experiences periodic seizures, requiring breathing with assistance with an oxygen generator and using a couple of other pieces of medical equipment.

Thank you, Nancy Gold, and others in the community who see a need and follow through on whatever it takes to make it happen. Surely many lives may be saved because of your time and diligence.

— Retta Slay is a Santa Barbara resident.