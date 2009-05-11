Community West Bank Promotes Erich Kortz

Community West Bank has promoted Erich Kortz to commercial loan officer.

Kortz has been in banking for six years and has been employed by Community West Bank since 2007, where he began as a credit analyst.

“Over the last two years, Erich has taken a leadership role in managing the bank’s home equity and consumer portfolios, as well as overseeing multiple reporting requirements related to credit administration,” said Richard Favor, Community West Bank’s executive vice president and chief credit officer. “His knowledge and experience position him well as he enters a new facet of his career with Community West Bank.”

Kortz can be reached at 805.683.4944 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Lynnette Coverly is vice president of marketing for Community West Bank.