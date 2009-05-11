Goleta Union School District to Honor Classified Employees

The Appreciating Classified Employees program started during Classified School Employee Week two years ago. It is a way to recognize the work of all classified employees and promote understanding between district staff and administration. On May 20, the ACE program will be honored at the Goleta Union School District.

The primary goal of the ACE program is to celebrate and call attention to the contributions of classified school employees through “job shadowing.”

The district administrators will observe firsthand and participate in the work and responsibilities of classified employees.

“We are all looking forward to having our administrators and principals work closely with us and see how very valuable all classified employees are to our district,” chapter President Connie Every said.

— Barbara Jaeckin represents the Goleta Union School District.