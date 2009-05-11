Have You Seen These Cats? Couple’s Beloved Pets Flee Jesusita Fire

Felines Lila and Murphy escaped from a home in the 5000 block of Santa Susana Avenue

Santa Barbara residents Clay and Susan Nelson are asking for the community’s help in finding their beloved cats, Lila and Murphy, who went missing during the Jesusita Fire.

Lila is a small, feisty, black and white female cat, and Murphy is a large orange and white male cat.

The felines went missing after they slipped through an open door at 5066 Santa Susana Ave., the home where the family was staying.

Residents with information about the cats are asked to call 805.452.9885 or 805.689.6295.

