Jesusita Fire: Company Says ‘Thank You Firefighters’ With a Bumper Sticker

The decals can be picked up at Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics

Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics is handing out “Thank You Firefighters!” bumper stickers to the public in appreciation of the firefighters’ continuing effort to contain the Jesusita Fire.

The bumper stickers may be picked up at the company’s 3019 State St. location (just below De La Vina) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Up to five stickers may be picked up per person, and a 50-cent per sticker donation is requested for the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter. The company also has 36-inch-wide stickers available for businesses to put on their windows. A $5 donation is requested for those.



“Both our home and our business are in evacuation warning areas, and we greatly appreciate the ongoing work that the firefighters are doing,” company President Fred Barbaria said.

— Jason Barbaria is director of sales and marketing for Santa Barbara Signs & Graphics.