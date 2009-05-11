Jesusita Fire: Recovery Begins, Winds May Return

Santa Barbara turned in earnest to cleanup and recovery Monday as firefighters hustled to corral the week-old Jesusita Fire. Underscoring the urgency were forecasts calling for sundowner winds and a spike in temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Monday night, the blaze was holding steady at 8,733 acres, and officials said it was 80 percent contained. Nearly 150 homes remained at risk and mandatory evacuation orders were still in effect for East Camino Cielo and Gibraltar Road on the east and, to the northwest, the area bordered by Highway 154, Painted Cave Road and East Camino Cielo.

Officials said the latest damage assessments determined that 78 homes had been destroyed and 22 damaged, with 67 outbuildings destroyed and 69 damaged.

At its peak late last week, more than 30,000 residents were displaced by the fire. Most were allowed to return home in phased re-entries throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Danni Duncan said cleaning up her San Roque home was an inconvenience, as were the three days she and her dogs spent at a friend’s house on the Mesa. But she said her experience couldn’t compare to the anguish felt by those who lost everything.

“I have friends on Las Canoas Road who felt so thankful they were spared in the Tea Fire,” she said. “This time, their house was a total loss.”

Duncan said she never thought her own home was in danger but ash was everywhere and “my yard is a mess.”

Nearly 3,200 firefighters, 10 helicopters, five air tankers and the giant DC-10 are still battling the blaze. There have been 28 firefighters injured, but just three seriously. The cost to fight the fire is estimated at $13.5 million.

The fire started just before 2 p.m. May 5 on the Jesusita Trail in upper San Roque Canyon, not far from the area known as Inspiration Point. Investigators believe the fire was ignited by a power tool used to clear brush and are asking the public for help determining trail activities May 4 and 5. Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Tip Line at 805.686.5061 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Ferocious winds and extreme temperatures propelled the fire through Friday evening, when a heavy marine layer moved in and dampened its march. Firefighters were aided by cooler temperatures over the weekend and Monday, but the National Weather Service said a milder form of last week’s conditions could be expected Tuesday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday night. Tuesday’s highs will be near 68, with lows around 51, and winds between 12 and 15 mph and gusting to 21 mph. Wednesday’s highs are forecast at 73, with lows of 52, and winds between 10 and 15 mph, gusting to 22 mph.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin.

Click here for photojournalist Isaac Hernandez’s pictorial chronicle of the Jesusita Fire, including an unofficial, house-by-house catalog of many streets in the burn area.

Click here for citizen reports from City2.0 or click here for additional information from sbparent.com.

If you have fire photos to share with Noozhawk, e-mail them to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here for a related Noozhawk slide show from the first day of the Jesusita Fire. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the second day of the fire. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the third day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the fourth day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the fifth day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show on the fire’s point of origin.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .