Jesusita Fire: Victims Can Register Tuesday for Long-Term Assistance

Residents who registered as evacuees through the Red Cross must register again

Victims of the Jesusita Fire who are in need of long-term assistance can register through the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at UCSB’s Multiactivity Center on Ocean Road off Highway 217.

Residents who registered with the Red Cross while an evacuee at the center must register again for long-term assistance.

The Red Cross will continue bulk distribution of free cleanup kits, dust masks and water. The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week in the rear parking lot of the Red Cross, at 2707 State St.

Click here to financially support the Jesusita Fire relief effort and future disasters.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.