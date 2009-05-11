Mission Canyon Project on State Route 192 to Resume Tuesday

Fire crews continue to have full access to the area in case of an emergency

The Mission Canyon Safety Project on State Route 192 (Foothill Road) will resume Tuesday with work beginning on a new retaining wall.

A full closure of State Route 192, near 2811 Foothill Road, will resume Wednesday between Cheltenham and Tye roads. Fire crews continue to have full access to the project area in case of an emergency.

Motorists may detour by using Mission Canyon Road, Los Olivos Street, Garden Street, Constance Avenue, State Street and Alamar Avenue.

The project, between Glen Albyn Drive and Mission Canyon Road, will result in drainage improvements and a widening and paving of the shoulders.

The contractor for the $1.7 million project is R. Burke Construction of San Luis Obispo. The project is expected to be complete by August.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.