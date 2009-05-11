Price of First-Class Stamp Goes Up a Lick, to 44 Cents

The 2-cent increase took effect Monday; other forms of postage also cost more

As of Monday, a first-class postage stamp costs 44 cents, up from 42 cents, for mail weighing less than one ounce. Each additional ounce of first-class mail up to 3.5 ounces costs 17 cents.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, “Forever” stamps purchased before the price increase are still valid for use.

The price increase also affects other forms of postage, including postcard stamps, which went up a cent to 28 cents. The rate for a first-class large envelope is 88 cents, with each additional ounce up to one pound at 17 cents.

The postage rate for first-class mail to Canada and Mexico went up from 3 cents to 75 cents for Canada and 79 cents for Mexico. First-class letters to other countries now cost 98 cents, up 4 cents. Certified mail increased 10 cents, to $2.80.

