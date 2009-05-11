Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:58 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Reschedules ‘Man of La Mancha’

The production will hit the stage this week after being postponed because of the Jesusita Fire

By | May 11, 2009 | 3:43 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s production of Dale Wasserman’s Man of La Mancha has been rescheduled for this Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Jesusita Fire forced the postponement of performances planned for last week. Fortunately for the cast, crew and orchestra, San Marcos was able to move other events in conflict so that Man of La Mancha can once again perform.

“The production is outstanding, and it would truly be a shame if we couldn’t share this show with the community,” director David Holmes said.

In an effort to reach out to residents affected by the fire, anyone who had to leave the performance early last Thursday can see one of this week’s performances at no additional cost. In addition, anyone who has suffered a loss in the Jesusita Fire or who is still unable to occupy their home, and the firefighters and law enforcement who fought the fire are invited to see the show for free. Those aforementioned need only to identify themselves at the VIP Door for admission.

For more information, call 805.967.4581, ext 355. Tickets may be purchased in advance through the San Marcos High School business office or at the box office starting at 6:15 p.m. the night of each performance. The school is located at 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara.

— David Holmes is the theater teacher for the San Marcos High Performing Arts Department.

