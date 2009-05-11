Santa Barbara Council OKs Changes to Inclusionary Housing Ordinance

Among the changes is an option for smaller projects to pay a fee if they don't include an affordable unit

Just as the Jesusita Fire was igniting into flames on the hillside last Tuesday, the Santa Barbara City Council voted to allow changes to the city’s inclusionary housing ordinance, voting 6-1 to move ahead, with Councilmember Dale Francisco dissenting. The council will perform its second reading of the item this afternoon, and will be adopted if the majority of the councilmembers approve a second time.

One of the main changes is requiring smaller projects to pay a fee instead of providing an affordable unit. The current threshold requires any project greater than 10 units to provide an affordable unit, but the change would give projects of two through nine units an exemption from providing an extra space, but would have to pay an in-lieu-of fee of $18,000 per unit.

In spite of the fee, several concessions to make the fees easier to stomach were approved. For example, in a project consisting of two to four units, the first unit would not be subjected to the fee. Fees for the same-size project also could be delayed until the building is occupied, instead of when the permit is issued.

The ordinance was first adopted in 2004, and says that all residential subdivisions of 10 or more units are required to provide 15 percent of the total as inclusionary, or affordable. Those units are required to go to middle-income households, which fall between $78,000 and $104,000, according to 2008 numbers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The ordinance does not apply to rentals, and the changes were a result of concerns that most of Santa Barbara’s new housing projects, of both new construction and condo conversions, have fewer than 10 units.

Last September, the council reviewed and approved the amendments, but postponed the adoption so further environmental reviews could be done after prodding from the community. In April, the Planning Commission recommended that the council not adopt the changes, saying the changes should be looked at when Santa Barbara’s General Plan is updated. The group also said that the changes would act as a disincentive and could stop projects by making them “economically infeasible.”

“Although there have been upheavals in the economy since September,” the staff report on the project said, “... the need to address the impacts of significantly smaller ownership projects, especially condo conversions, has not changed.”

Steven Faulstitch, the city’s housing programs supervisor, said the city hasn’t met the need for low-income housing but that “all of the resources we have are for the very low and low income,” because federal dollars can be leveraged for those income groups.

There are no subsidies for middle income, however. “In this high-costs community, people are being forced out because they can’t afford ownership housing,” he said.

Faulstitch called the changes “relatively minor” and said that several pending projects were under the 10-unit threshold, including one on North Hope Avenue that is under review. The project had submitted an application for 10 lots, but after developers discovered they would need to provide two affordable units, they downsized the project to nine.

“I’m not saying this is wrong at all,” he said. “They’re playing by the rules ... but if these ordinance changes aren’t adopted, this project will have no inclusionary requirement at all, not even a modest fee for each of those lots that will be developed with luxury homes.”

During public comment, a couple of speakers encouraged the council to look at the amendments in the context of the General Plan updates.

Grecia Lima, representing PUEBLO, encouraged the council to keep pursuing housing from all income levels. “There’s still a huge need for low-income housing,” she said. “We’re asking the developers to give as much as they’re taking from our community.”

A Mitigated Negative Declaration was issued by the staff on the project. It asserts that no potential environmental effects would be created by the changes.

Grant House said he supported the project and felt that the MND was appropriate. “By providing housing where the jobs are, you mitigate a tremendous amount of impacts,” he said.

Councilmember Roger Horton agreed, saying that he’s never been accused of the Santa Barbara City Council “moving too fast.”

“I hardly think this need more review,” he said.

The dissenting voice of the evening came from Francisco, who contended that the changes would occur too slowly. “It’s creating the opportunity to make a substantial dent in our affordable housing problem, if we’re lucky, sometime near the end of the current interglacial,” he said.

“There’s no justice in this,” he said, by having a “mom-and-pop” type conversion pay that kind of fee so that people who potentially make more will have subsidized housing. He called the ordinance “useless and immoral” and said he was sorry the council was wasting time on it.

Williams rebutted Francisco’s scenario, saying the changes would really apply only to condo conversion from professional developers.

Mayor Marty Blum said that although she had voted against projects specifically for middle income in the past, she now saw the need. “I truly think that it behooves all of us to help people in lower incomes,” she said. “But I’m seeing more and more the need to help people in the middle income.”

Although the council approved the ordinance last week in its first reading of the item, it will review the MND and perform a second reading at Tuesday’s meeting.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .