Santa Barbara International Film Festival Sets 2010 Dates

The festival, to be held Feb. 4-14, will mark its 25-year anniversay

By Carol Marshall | May 11, 2009 | 1:09 p.m.

In what is sure to be the event of the year, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival announced Monday the dates for the 2010 festival: Feb. 4-14, marking its silver anniversary.

Santa Barbara has become a primary stop for nominees on the road to the Oscars. “Since its inception, SBIFF has grown in stature, prestige and importance in the past 25 years,” SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling said. “This is an incredible place to be while we celebrate our silver anniversary.”

To kick it off, the festival is throwing a Silver Screen Bash from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 19 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in the Rotunda.

The fundraiser, spearheaded by SBIFF development chairman David Edelman, will raise funds for the education and community programming for the free programs that are offered by SBIFF, such as Apple Box Children’s Film Festival, Third Weekend; Field Trip to the Movies; and 10-10-10 Student Filmmaking and Screenwriting competitions for high school and college students.

The party will include musical entertainment provided by a live band and a DJ. Guests also will be treated to samplings of food from 10 of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants, as well as both live and silent auctions — all to benefit the programs that the festival offers to the community of Santa Barbara.

Tickets and tables for the kickoff event are available for purchase now, starting at $75, and passes for the 2010 festival are being offered at 25 percent off, now through June 21. Click here or call 805.963.0023.

— Carol Marshall is a publicist.

 

