Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:00 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Presents 4th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival

Six documentaries highlight extraordinary struggles throughout the world

By Meghan Henry | May 11, 2009 | 2:59 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures, with assistance from the Santa Barbara Committee of Human Rights Watch, presents the fourth annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival.

The three-night event features six films, including the Sundance Film Festival Official Selection The Reckoning: The Battle for the International Criminal Court, the Tribeca Film Festival Best Documentary winner Pray the Devil Back to Hell and the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival Official Selection Project Kashmir.

May 26

The Reckoning: The Battle for the International Criminal Court — 7 p.m.

The Reckoning chronicles the controversial first years of the International Criminal Court, a legal body founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes. Luis Moreno-Ocampo and his team investigate high-profile human rights cases, including the Lord’s Resistance Army in Uganda, the high-level corruption supporting Colombian paramilitary terror, and the Sudanese government’s responsibility for the Darfur massacres. (Pamela Yates, 2009, 100 min.) The filmmakers will be in attendance.

A Promise to the Dead: The Exile Journey of Ariel Dorfman — 9 p.m.

A Promise to the Dead is an exploration of exile, memory, longing and democracy through the words and memories of playwright/author/activist Ariel Dorfman, the Argentinean-born author and one-time cultural adviser to the chief-of-staff of Socialist Chilean president Salvador Allende. (Peter Raymont, 2007, 92 min.)

May 27

The Sari Soldiers — 7 p.m.

Filmed over three years during the most historic and pivotal time in Nepal’s modern history, The Sari Soldiers is an extraordinary story of six women who made heroic efforts to shape Nepal’s future in the midst of an escalating civil war against Maoist insurgents, and the King’s crackdown on civil liberties. It tells the astonishing journey of these women on opposing sides of the conflict. (Julie Bridgham, 2008, 90 min.)

Pray the Devil Back to Hell — 9 p.m.

Pray the Devil Back to Hell chronicles the remarkable story of the courageous Liberian women who came together to end a bloody civil war and bring peace to their shattered country. Armed only with white T-shirts and the courage of their convictions, they demanded a resolution to the country’s civil war. (Virginia Reticker, 2008, 72 min.)

May 28

Project Kashmir — 7 p.m.

Directed by Senain Kheshgi and Geeta V. Patel, Project Kashmir is a feature documentary in which the filmmakers, two American friends, one Hindu and one Muslim, investigate the war in Kashmir and find their friendship tested over deeply rooted political, cultural and religious biases. (2008, 89 min.) Both filmmakers will attend the screening.

Fire Under the Snow — 9 p.m.

Fire Under the Snow is the story of Palden Gyatso, a Tibetan Buddhist monk since childhood, who was arrested by the Chinese Communist Army in 1959 and spent the next 33 years in prison for the “crimes” of peaceful demonstration and refusal to denounce his teacher as an Indian spy. The film follows Gyatso’s story of how mind and soul can persevere under unthinkable duress. (Makoto Sasa, 2008, 75 min.)

All films will screen in UCSB’s Campbell Hall. Tickets are $10 for a general admission evening ticket, $8 for UCSB students, or $20 for a general admission festival pass, $16 for UCSB students. Call 805.893.3535 or click here for tickets and information.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 