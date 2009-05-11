UCSB Presents 4th Annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival

UCSB Arts & Lectures, with assistance from the Santa Barbara Committee of Human Rights Watch, presents the fourth annual Santa Barbara Human Rights Film Festival.

The three-night event features six films, including the Sundance Film Festival Official Selection The Reckoning: The Battle for the International Criminal Court, the Tribeca Film Festival Best Documentary winner Pray the Devil Back to Hell and the Human Rights Watch International Film Festival Official Selection Project Kashmir.



May 26

The Reckoning: The Battle for the International Criminal Court — 7 p.m.

The Reckoning chronicles the controversial first years of the International Criminal Court, a legal body founded in 2002 to prosecute war crimes. Luis Moreno-Ocampo and his team investigate high-profile human rights cases, including the Lord’s Resistance Army in Uganda, the high-level corruption supporting Colombian paramilitary terror, and the Sudanese government’s responsibility for the Darfur massacres. (Pamela Yates, 2009, 100 min.) The filmmakers will be in attendance.

A Promise to the Dead: The Exile Journey of Ariel Dorfman — 9 p.m.

A Promise to the Dead is an exploration of exile, memory, longing and democracy through the words and memories of playwright/author/activist Ariel Dorfman, the Argentinean-born author and one-time cultural adviser to the chief-of-staff of Socialist Chilean president Salvador Allende. (Peter Raymont, 2007, 92 min.)



May 27



The Sari Soldiers — 7 p.m.

Filmed over three years during the most historic and pivotal time in Nepal’s modern history, The Sari Soldiers is an extraordinary story of six women who made heroic efforts to shape Nepal’s future in the midst of an escalating civil war against Maoist insurgents, and the King’s crackdown on civil liberties. It tells the astonishing journey of these women on opposing sides of the conflict. (Julie Bridgham, 2008, 90 min.)

Pray the Devil Back to Hell — 9 p.m.

Pray the Devil Back to Hell chronicles the remarkable story of the courageous Liberian women who came together to end a bloody civil war and bring peace to their shattered country. Armed only with white T-shirts and the courage of their convictions, they demanded a resolution to the country’s civil war. (Virginia Reticker, 2008, 72 min.)



May 28



Project Kashmir — 7 p.m.

Directed by Senain Kheshgi and Geeta V. Patel, Project Kashmir is a feature documentary in which the filmmakers, two American friends, one Hindu and one Muslim, investigate the war in Kashmir and find their friendship tested over deeply rooted political, cultural and religious biases. (2008, 89 min.) Both filmmakers will attend the screening.

Fire Under the Snow — 9 p.m.

Fire Under the Snow is the story of Palden Gyatso, a Tibetan Buddhist monk since childhood, who was arrested by the Chinese Communist Army in 1959 and spent the next 33 years in prison for the “crimes” of peaceful demonstration and refusal to denounce his teacher as an Indian spy. The film follows Gyatso’s story of how mind and soul can persevere under unthinkable duress. (Makoto Sasa, 2008, 75 min.)

All films will screen in UCSB’s Campbell Hall. Tickets are $10 for a general admission evening ticket, $8 for UCSB students, or $20 for a general admission festival pass, $16 for UCSB students. Call 805.893.3535 or click here for tickets and information.

— Meghan Henry is senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.