Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies for Saturday's fundraiser

On Saturday, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM) will host its annual gala, “A Night at the Casbah to Benefit CALM,” an exotic evening filled with exquisite Moroccan cuisine and entertainment at the 2004 CALM Design Showcase House, with special guest and master of ceremonies Andrew Firestone.

“A Night at the Casbah” will be an unforgettable night celebrating the vital work CALM does in the Santa Barbara community, and raising much-needed funds to support the programs and treatment services that provide happier, healthier lives for children and families suffering from the devastation of child abuse.

Individual tickets are $200. Diamond, platinum, gold and silver sponsorships are available at additional pricing.

For more information, call Monica Intaglietta, director of development, at 805.965.2376 x149.

CALM, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation, was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.