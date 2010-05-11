Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:40 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

‘A Night at the Casbah’ to Benefit CALM

Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies for Saturday's fundraiser

By Jennifer Guess | May 11, 2010 | 3:21 p.m.

On Saturday, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM) will host its annual gala, “A Night at the Casbah to Benefit CALM,” an exotic evening filled with exquisite Moroccan cuisine and entertainment at the 2004 CALM Design Showcase House, with special guest and master of ceremonies Andrew Firestone.

“A Night at the Casbah” will be an unforgettable night celebrating the vital work CALM does in the Santa Barbara community, and raising much-needed funds to support the programs and treatment services that provide happier, healthier lives for children and families suffering from the devastation of child abuse.

Individual tickets are $200. Diamond, platinum, gold and silver sponsorships are available at additional pricing.

For more information, call Monica Intaglietta, director of development, at 805.965.2376 x149.

CALM, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation, was founded in 1970 to reach stressed parents before they hurt their children. CALM continues to be the only nonprofit agency in Santa Barbara County focusing solely on preventing, assessing, and treating child abuse and family violence through comprehensive, cutting-edge programs.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, click here or call 805.965.2376.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 