Average White Band to Perform at Lobero Theatre

At 8 p.m. June 3, Lobero Live will present the Average White Band, which still performs the infectiously danceable, funky soul sound that won them multiple Grammy Award nominations and Gold Records.
Their tight, horn-driven instrumentals “Pick Up the Pieces” and “Cut the Cake” remain mega-hits and have been sampled by Phil Collins, P. Diddy, Janet Jackson and David Sanborn, among others. While their roots are Scottish, AWB traces their sound to Memphis, Motown and Philadelphia.
Their fiery new live CD is Time Squared.
Tickets for the Average White Band are $30 and $40, and are available at Lobero Theatre box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara, or click here or call 805.963.0761.
— Julia McHugh is a publicist.