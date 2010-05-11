Crash Blocks Southbound Highway 101 at Los Carneros Road
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | May 11, 2010 | 10:05 p.m.
A multivehicle accident blocked the southbound lanes of Highway 101 south of Los Carneros Road just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses told Noozhawk that five vehicles were involved in the crash. The California Highway Patrol said patrol units are on the scene and an ambulance is en route.
Check back with Noozhawk for more details.
— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
