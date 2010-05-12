Democratic Assembly Candidates Outline Positions in Our Q&A

The June 8 statewide primary election is less than a month away and absentee ballots are being distributed. To help voters with their decisions, we at Noozhawk are continuing our tradition of grilling candidates with the latest version of our popular campaign Q&As. We peppered the candidates with questions and we think you’ll find their answers enlightening and informative. If not, campaign contact information and additional resources are included at the end of each article.

For those readers new to Noozhawk, please note that we don’t take editorial positions or endorse political candidates or issues. We prefer to keep our reporters writing news stories, not editorials; it protects their objectivity and, besides, we don’t have an independent editorial board — not that anyone else around here does either. We also know our readers, who don’t need us to tell them how to vote but do ask us to provide as much information as we can so they can make an educated choice.

May 24 is the last day to register to vote in the June 8 election. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here for a vote-by-mail application. Click here for more information from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

In alphabetical order, here are the answers from the two candidates seeking the Democratic Party’s 35th Assembly District nomination:

» Susan Jordan

» Das Williams

Here are the answers from the two candidates seeking the Republican Party’s 35th Assembly District nomination:

» Daniel Goldberg

» Mike Stoker

Here are the previously published answers from the two candidates in Santa Barbara County’s 2nd supervisorial district:

» Dan Secord

» Janet Wolf

Here are the previously published answers from the two district attorney candidates:

» Joyce Dudley

» Josh Lynn

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.