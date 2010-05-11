Disaster Preparedness: Coming to a Computer Near You

With so many people leading busier lives, preparing your family for a disaster may drop down on your list of priorities. However, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has partnered with Citrix Online to bring disaster preparedness to you.

Click here to log on to the Red Cross Web site and register for its first ever disaster preparedness Webinar, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 14. However, if you can’t make this time, the Webinar will be available for viewing as a recorded course.

The Webinar will cover topics such as how to build a disaster supplies kit, how to make a disaster action plan for your family and how to prepare your home for a disaster.

The Red Cross knows disaster preparedness is important, which is why it is trying this innovative way of getting more people prepared.

“We have been doing face-to-face presentations for years, but Citrix Online had the vision to help us reach more people than ever before through the use of GoToWebinar,” said Dr. Paul Myers, director of emergency services. “We have been increasing the technologies we use to help Santa Barbara County be better prepared, so using Go ToWebinar was a natural addition to our program.”

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.