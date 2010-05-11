Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:45 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Disaster Preparedness: Coming to a Computer Near You

Red Cross and Citrix Online team up to present a community Webinar

By Marjorie Wass | May 11, 2010 | 7:53 p.m.

With so many people leading busier lives, preparing your family for a disaster may drop down on your list of priorities. However, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter has partnered with Citrix Online to bring disaster preparedness to you.

Click here to log on to the Red Cross Web site and register for its first ever disaster preparedness Webinar, at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 14. However, if you can’t make this time, the Webinar will be available for viewing as a recorded course.

The Webinar will cover topics such as how to build a disaster supplies kit, how to make a disaster action plan for your family and how to prepare your home for a disaster.

The Red Cross knows disaster preparedness is important, which is why it is trying this innovative way of getting more people prepared.

“We have been doing face-to-face presentations for years, but Citrix Online had the vision to help us reach more people than ever before through the use of GoToWebinar,” said Dr. Paul Myers, director of emergency services. “We have been increasing the technologies we use to help Santa Barbara County be better prepared, so using Go ToWebinar was a natural addition to our program.”

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 