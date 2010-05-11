Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:50 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Earns ‘Sweet’ Finish at National Science Bowl

The team earns $1,000 for the school's Science Department

By Barbara Keyani | May 11, 2010 | 1:13 p.m.

On May 2-3, 16 high schools and eight middle schools from across the country advanced in the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl. Dos Pueblos High School was one of the “Sweet 16” that competed in Washington, D.C.

Representing Dos Pueblos at this prestigious event were seniors Sean Risser, Anjian Wu, Nicholas Su and Felix Li, and junior Ilan Goodman, the team captain.

“We made it out of pool play in second place, which put us in the top 16 of the nation’s 78 best teams,” Dos Pueblos team coach Chris Jones said. “We won $1,000 for the Dos Pueblos Science Department and moved on to the double elimination round. We lost our first match on the 25th question out of 25. We lost our second match next in a close game.

“The team showed incredible poise and kept their nerves in check by having fun. As the rounds moved on the questions became more and more difficult. By the end, with a B.S. in biology and 11 years of teaching under my belt, I was only able to answer 25 percent of the biology questions. Yet teams were answering greater than 40 percent of the questions right from biology, physics, math, chemistry, Earth science, general science and astronomy.

“Their dedication toward learning science and math is unparalleled. I couldn’t be more proud of our teams’ accomplishments.”

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 