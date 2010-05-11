Farr Urges Governor to Restore Williamson Act Funding

She outlines in a letter the importance of the program to agriculture and land-use planning

The following is a letter from Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr to California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger asking him to restore vital Williamson Act funding:

“Dear Gov. Schwarzenegger:

“On behalf of the Third District of Santa Barbara County, I urge you to restore the $38 million to fund the Williamson Act program. These monies are crucial to the future of agriculture, the leading industry of California. With 31 million acres of agricultural land, California is the nation’s top agricultural state and a vital part of worldwide agricultural production.

“Santa Barbara County’s commitment to the preservation of agriculture is demonstrated by the strength of its Agricultural Preserve Program made possible through the Williamson Act. Our county has more than 550,000 acres of 75 percent of all agricultural land enrolled in Williamson Act contracts. In the Third District alone, the sum of all Agricultural Preserves is 295,598.83 acres or 461.8 square miles. Agriculture is a multibillion-dollar industry in Santa Barbara and provides the basis for our local economic health.

“The Williamson Act plays an important role in land-use planning and resource management. It is, in fact, key to habitat protection and the preservation of open space.

“At a time of increased pressure on the budgets of local government and of individual hardship, elimination of Williamson Act funding will negatively affect agricultural production, employment, sound land-use planning and environmental protection in our county and state.

“Therefore, I urgently request your support for restoring the full $38 million to the Williamson Act subvention program.”

— Chris Henson is the executive staff assistant to Santa Barbara County Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr.